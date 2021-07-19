Honest Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.10 million and $373,917.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00037479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00100695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00145471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,820.38 or 0.99931028 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

