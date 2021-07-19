Horace Mann Educators Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

HMN opened at $38.70 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

