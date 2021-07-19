Hord (HORD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $127,670.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, Hord has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Hord has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $127,670.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00099200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00146192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,829.97 or 1.00114713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,131,724 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

