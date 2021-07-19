Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $43.76 on Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.76 or 0.00144186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $495.27 million and $49.81 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00287076 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00118785 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,317,412 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.