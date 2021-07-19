Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.23.
In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $158,000.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
