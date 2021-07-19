Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $158,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

