Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.20

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

