Howdoo Trading Down 11.7% This Week (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $306,634.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Howdoo has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00046214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012963 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00762164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 472,916,777 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.