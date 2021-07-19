HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Down 30.5% in June

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOCPY. Morgan Stanley raised HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, HOYA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

HOYA stock opened at $132.09 on Monday. HOYA has a 12-month low of $94.44 and a 12-month high of $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.37.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

