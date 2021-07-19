HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of HP by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HPQ opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.