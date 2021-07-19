H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.93.

HR.UN traded down C$0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.26. 630,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,244. The company has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.39. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.25 and a twelve month high of C$17.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

