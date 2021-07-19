HRT Financial LP Acquires 20,133 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.28% of TravelCenters of America worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TA. BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Shares of TA opened at $29.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $428.71 million, a PE ratio of 588.80 and a beta of 2.18. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

