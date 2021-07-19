HRT Financial LP Buys 25,884 Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 442.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.23% of Forte Biosciences worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. (FBRC) began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forte Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $31.05 on Monday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $53.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

