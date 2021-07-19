HRT Financial LP Buys 92,642 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 497.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,642 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.10% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $120,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INN opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.42. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INN. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

