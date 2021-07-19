HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $57,963,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the first quarter valued at $55,038,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 20.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,008,000 after purchasing an additional 952,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NCR by 1,535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 839,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 1.80. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

