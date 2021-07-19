HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 36,300 JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,279,000 after purchasing an additional 670,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $366,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after acquiring an additional 444,300 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,422,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,015,000 after acquiring an additional 124,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after acquiring an additional 54,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.57. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

