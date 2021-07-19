HRT Financial LP Increases Stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 761.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,954 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cronos Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRON shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

CRON stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.