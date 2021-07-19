HRT Financial LP Invests $1.12 Million in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 381,420 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AG stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

AG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

