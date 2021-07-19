HRT Financial LP Invests $1.14 Million in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 633,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $56.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $70.74.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNE. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

