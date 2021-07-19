HRT Financial LP Purchases New Holdings in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.26% of Holicity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Holicity in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Holicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Holicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Holicity during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holicity during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOL opened at $12.35 on Monday. Holicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

