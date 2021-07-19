HRT Financial LP Sells 88,453 Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU)

HRT Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,453 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Artius Acquisition by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,349,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 521.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 359,317 shares during the period.

Shares of AACQU stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71.

