HRT Financial LP Takes $1.16 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $1,891,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 184.6% in the first quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 130,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 84,761 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,662,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,661,000 after acquiring an additional 571,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYF opened at $46.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

