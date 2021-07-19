HRT Financial LP Takes Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,571 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.40. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

