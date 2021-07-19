HTMLCOIN (HTML) Achieves Market Cap of $8.03 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and $4,656.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000132 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

