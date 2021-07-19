HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 962.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of HubSpot worth $20,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $559.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of -279.80 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $538.28. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.74 and a fifty-two week high of $616.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $23,153,446 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

