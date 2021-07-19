Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.19.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

HPP opened at $27.70 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $148,220,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $103,015,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,199 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

