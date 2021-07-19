Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €58.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.82 ($48.03).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS opened at €49.87 ($58.67) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.42. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €46.00.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.