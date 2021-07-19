Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €58.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.82 ($48.03).

BOSS opened at €49.87 ($58.67) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.42. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €46.00.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.