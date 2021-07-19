Huobi Token (HT) Price Reaches $7.79 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $108.73 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for $7.79 or 0.00025423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00045920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012783 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.24 or 0.00755044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,856,506 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.