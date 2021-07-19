HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.30

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 219748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HUYA by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 580,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 180,305 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 68,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,559,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in HUYA by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

