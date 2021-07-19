HYCON (HYC) Market Capitalization Achieves $331,759.75

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $331,759.75 and approximately $78,959.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HYCON has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00072652 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,025,502,880 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,502,879 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

