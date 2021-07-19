Hydro Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $5.51 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $5.51 million and $271,703.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013450 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.55 or 0.00781031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.