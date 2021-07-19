Hyper Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $569,714.34 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $569,714.34 and $14.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00101720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00145431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,848.49 or 0.99558901 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

