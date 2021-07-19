HyperCash (HC) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.76 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $28.76 million and $2.44 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,624.81 or 0.99982562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00032770 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.32 or 0.01101274 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $134.25 or 0.00438285 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00330366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006321 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00048810 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

