HyperQuant (HQT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,179.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperQuant has a market cap of $23,330.80 and $5,179.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013165 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.70 or 0.00770477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.