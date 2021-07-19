Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) Reaches Market Cap of $18.72 Million

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a total market cap of $18.72 million and $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00047661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013187 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.50 or 0.00771878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Profile

UDOO is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official website is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyprr (Howdoo) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyprr (Howdoo) using one of the exchanges listed above.

