IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 77.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $1,183,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC stock opened at $135.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.70. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

