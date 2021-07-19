IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the June 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at $50,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 54.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 151,086 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAG stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.71. 194,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,231. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

