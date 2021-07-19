ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.36 Million

Analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post sales of $376.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.16 million and the highest is $379.91 million. ICF International reported sales of $353.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

In other ICF International news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICF International by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ICF International by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $90.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

