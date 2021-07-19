Iconic Token Hits Market Cap of $2.35 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $3,053.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00099721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00145715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,774.17 or 0.99953452 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

