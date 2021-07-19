Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Short Interest Update

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,950,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 34,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $2.45 on Monday. Ideanomics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 146.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ideanomics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 104,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 744,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 532,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.