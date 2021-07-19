Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Update

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $$12.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $13.44.

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells fuel oils and lubricant oils in Japan and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Basic Chemicals, Functional Materials, Power and Renewable Energy, and Resources segments. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement and sale of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, and automotive lubricants to service stations; and industrial kerosene, diesel oil, and heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel.

