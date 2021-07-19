Idle Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.88 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $3.81 or 0.00012401 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $158,357.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idle has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00037460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00098824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00146575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,697.87 or 0.99852507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,328,822 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.