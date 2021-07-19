Idorsia’s (IDRSF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDRSF remained flat at $$27.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

