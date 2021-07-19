IG Gold (IGG) Price Tops $0.0004

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $4,242.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000537 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00037412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047284 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

