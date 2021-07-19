IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Down 37.9% in June

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,274,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IGEN remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,453,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,138. IGEN Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
