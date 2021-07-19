IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Down 37.9% in June

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,274,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IGEN remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,453,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,138. IGEN Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

