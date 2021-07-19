IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 889,952 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $129.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.