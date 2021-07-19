IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,342 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.3% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $31,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $354.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $251.32 and a twelve month high of $365.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

