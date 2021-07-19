IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,894 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period.

ARKK opened at $113.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.82. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $77.40 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

