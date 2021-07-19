IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 36,984 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,984 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period.

XMLV opened at $53.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

