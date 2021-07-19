IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $249.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.29. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $194.51 and a 1 year high of $252.38.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

