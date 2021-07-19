IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $76.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

